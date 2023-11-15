US appeals court scraps Sempra's Port Arthur LNG emissions permit

Adds details of court decision, details on ownership of plant, comment by environmental justice group, paragraphs 2-8

HOUSTON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit has removed a Texas emissions permit for Sempra's SRE.N Port Arthur, Texas, LNG export terminal.

The decision on Tuesday could mean a halt to construction of the approximately 13.5 million-metric-tons-per-annum (mtpa) plant which has approval to export LNG to both Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and non-FTA countries, including in Europe.

The court found that the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) failed to impose the same emissions limits on the Port Arthur plant as on other projects, including the Rio Grande LNG project which is now under construction.

"The Commission is not forever bound to the emissions limits that it set for Rio Grande LNG for all subsequent permits ... But in making those individualized determinations, the Commission must demonstrate that it is treating permit applications consistently" the court held.

The decision sends the Port Arthur LNG permit application back to the TCEQ for new evaluation.

Sempra Infrastructure retains a 28% indirect stake in the plant's Phase 1, while oil and gas company ConocoPhillips COP.N owns 30%. Investment firm KKR KKR.N owns a 20% stake in Sempra Infrastructure while Sempra Energy owns 70% and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority owns 10%.

Sempra Energy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

John Beard, executive director of the Port Arthur Community Action Network, which brought the lawsuit challenging TCEQ, said of the ruling: “We’ve won by standing up for Port Arthur communities of color to breathe free from toxic pollution. When attacked, we fight back – and win!”

(Reporting by Curtis Williams in Houston Editing by Franklin Paul and Matthew Lewis)

((Curtis.Williams@thomsonreuters.com; +1 346 324 7560;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.