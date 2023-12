WASHINGTON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Friday ruled that former President Donald Trump must face civil lawsuits over his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol by his supporters.

(Reporting by Andrew Goudsward; Editing by Scott Malone)

