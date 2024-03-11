US appeals court questions bid to block Delaware assault weapons ban

By Nate Raymond

March 11 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Monday expressed skepticism about a bid by gun rights groups to block Delaware's bans on assault weapons and high-capacity firearm magazines in light of a landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling in 2022 that expanded gun rights.

A three-judge panel of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia questioned the groups' contention that they were entitled to an order preliminarily blocking the laws, which one judge said targeted weapons that could be used for "terrible purposes."

Erin Murphy, a lawyer for the National Rifle Association-affiliated Delaware State Sportsmen's Association, said it was clear the laws violated individuals' rights to keep and bear arms under the U.S. Constitution's 2nd Amendment in light of recent U.S. Supreme Court precedent.

She cited the court's 2022 ruling in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen to argue there was no historical tradition to justify banning semi-automatic firearms owned by millions of Americans for self-defense.

"The most common reason that law-abiding Americans identify for owning them is for self-defense and/or using them at things like shooting ranges," she said.

But U.S. Circuit Judge Jane Richards Roth noted semi-automatic firearms have also been used for "terrible purposes" like mass shootings and said the real question was not whether a given weapon could be used for self-defense but whether it typically was.

"The fact is an atomic bomb is capable of being used in self-defense, but no one would use it," said Roth, an appointee of Republican former President George H.W. Bush.

U.S. Circuit Judge Stephanos Bibas, an appointee of Republican former President Donald Trump, expressed concern about issuing a preliminary injunction before the case could even go to trial, saying the case law suggested "we're not supposed to just jump to the merits."

Delaware enacted the two laws on June 30, 2022, a week after the Supreme Court issued its Bruen ruling. That decision, by the court's 6-3 conservative majority, established a new test for assessing firearms laws, saying restrictions must be "consistent with this nation's historical tradition of firearm regulation."

The Delaware laws ban numerous semiautomatic firearms like the AR-15 and large-capacity magazines that could hold more than 17 rounds of ammunition.

The gun rights group, which also includes the Second Amendment Foundation and the Firearms Policy Coalition, sued to challenge the laws, saying they were not consistent with the nation's historical tradition of regulating guns used for self-defense.

But David Ross, a lawyer for the state, said the lower-court judge rightly found a tradition of banning dangerous weapons did exist, pointing to bans in the mid-1880s of bowie knives as similar to Delaware's modern assault weapons ban.

"When these are used in mass shootings, the number of fatalities and injuries can increase significantly," he said.

Other federal appeals court have grappled with similar laws.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in November upheld a ban in Illinois on assault-style rifles and large capacity magazines, and the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday upheld Rhode Island's restrictions on large-capacity magazines.

The case is Delaware State Sportsmen's Association Inc v. Delaware Department of Safety and Homeland Security, 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 23-1633.

For Delaware: David Ross of Ross Aronstam & Moritz

For amici states: Jeremy Feigenbaum of the Office of Attorney General of New Jersey

For Delaware State Sportsmen's Association: Erin Murphy of Clement & Murphy

For Second Amendment Foundation: John Ohlendorf of Cooper & Kirk

(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston)

