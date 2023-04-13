US appeals court preserves limited approval of abortion pill

By Brendan Pierson

April 13 (Reuters) - The abortion pill mifepristone will remain available, with limitations, in the United States while anti-abortion groups pursue a legal challenge seeking to ban it, a federal appeals court ruled late Wednesday night.

The New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals put on hold part of last Friday's order by U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk in Amarillo, Texas, that had suspended the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for the drug while the groups' lawsuit is pending.

However, the appeals court declined to block portions of Kacsmaryk's order, effectively reinstating restrictions on the pill's distribution that had been lifted since 2016.

(Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York, Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi, Bill Berkrot)

((Brendan.Pierson@thomsonreuters.com; 332-219-1345 (desk); 646-306-0235 (cell);))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.