News & Insights

US Markets

US appeals court partially upholds Trump gag order in federal election case

Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA

December 08, 2023 — 02:08 pm EST

Written by Andrew Goudsward for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court in Washington, D.C. has partially upheld Donald Trump's gag order in a criminal case accusing the former president of illegally trying to overturn his 2020 election defeat, a court filing showed on Friday.

(Reporting by Andrew Goudsward; writing by Ismail Shakil; Editing by Caitlin Webber)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.