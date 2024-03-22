US appeals court curtails EPA's ability to regulate PFAS under toxic substances law

By Clark Mindock

March 22 (Reuters) - A federal appeals court has vacated two U.S. Environmental Protection Agency orders prohibiting a Texas plastics treatment company from manufacturing toxic “forever chemicals” while treating plastic containers used to hold things like pesticides and household cleaners.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday agreed with Inhance Technologies that the EPA overstepped its authority by issuing the orders, since they were rooted in a section of the federal toxic chemical law reserved for regulating "new" chemicals.

The judges said Section 5 of the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) doesn’t apply to the fluorination process Inhance has used for four decades to reinforce plastic packaging, even if it was only recently discovered to inadvertently create per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS.

The EPA's use of the word "new" in Section 5 to apply to processes that are decades old "defies common sense," Circuit Judge Cory Wilson wrote for the court.

PFAS are a class of thousands of chemicals used in a wide range of consumer products like non-stick pans and stain-resistant clothing and have been linked to cancer and hormonal dysfunction. They are often called forever chemicals because they do not easily break down in nature or the human body.

The chemicals are produced as a byproduct of the fluorination process, which involves treating plastic containers with fluorine gas to make them rigid.

The case has been closely watched by legal experts who say the orders were based on a novel and expansive interpretation by the EPA of its authority under TSCA. Attorneys said that interpretation could have allowed the agency to crack down on chemicals made as byproducts in any number of older manufacturing processes.

The EPA and representatives for Inhance didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday.

The EPA started requiring companies to submit notices regarding significant new uses of certain PFAS in 2020 as a part of a series of regulatory actions to address growing concerns that PFAS pose an "urgent public health and environmental issue."

Inhance sued the EPA in the 5th Circuit in December, a week after the agency issued two orders prohibiting it from producing several PFAS when it treats hundreds of millions of containers per year. The EPA has said that the PFAS produced during Inhance's fluorination is considered to be a "new use" under TSCA because the agency was not previously aware that PFAS was created as a byproduct in the process.

Inhance said in its lawsuit that the "significant new use" orders, which required the company to cease fluorinating products unless it could do so without producing PFAS, could force it out of business. It also said the EPA was wrong to categorize PFAS produced during its fluorination process as new since it has used the same process for decades, even if it was not known that Inhance's fluorination produced PFAS until after 2020.

The company said Section 5 allowed the agency to bypass a broad analysis of how the orders would harm the company's business and the economy, since the provision only requires the EPA to determine whether a chemical poses a risk to human health before the company can be barred from producing a chemical.

The 5th Circuit said the EPA does have the theoretical ability to regulate the company’s fluorination process under Section 6 of TSCA, which applies to existing uses of chemicals, but would have to do so through a lengthier process that would include a robust cost-benefit analysis and public notice-and-comment period.

The case is Inhance Technologies v. U.S. Environmental Protection Agency et al., in the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, case No. 23-60620.

For Inhance: Tom Boer and Cate Stetson of Hogan Lovells

For the EPA: Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim and Daniel Martin of the U.S. Department of Justice

