US appeals court adopts lower bar for proving workplace bias claims

By Daniel Wiessner

Aug 21 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court has thrown out its unique decades-old precedent that made it more difficult for workers to prove discrimination claims.

The en banc 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday revived a lawsuit claiming Dallas County, Texas, required female jail guards, but not men, to work at least one day each weekend, overruling its longstanding precedent that federal anti-discrimination law only prohibits bias in "ultimate employment decisions" such as hiring, promotions and setting pay.

That precedent imposed a more strict standard than Title VII of the Civil Rights of Act 1964 itself, which applies to any “terms, conditions, or privileges of employment," the New Orleans-based court said.

"It is no wonder ... that no other court of appeals applies so narrow a concept," Circuit Judge Don Willett wrote for the 5th Circuit.

Jay Ellwanger, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, said the ruling makes clear that Title VII prohibits all workplace discrimination.

The Dallas County District Attorney's Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The nine female correctional officers who sued Dallas County were backed by the U.S. Department of Justice, which filed an amicus brief last year. The DOJ urged the 5th Circuit to adopt a rule that Title VII applies to any "terms and conditions" of employment.

Dallas County has acknowledged that it had a sex-based scheduling policy for jail guards, but has maintained that scheduling is not an ultimate employment decision that can support a Title VII claim.

A three-judge 5th Circuit panel last year reluctantly affirmed a judge's dismissal of the case, but said the en banc court should revisit its standard. The full 5th Circuit agreed to hear the case last October.

On Friday, Circuit Judge Edith Jones in a concurring opinion said it was unnecessary to overrule the court's standard for proving Title VII claims because Dallas County had admitted that its scheduling policy was based on sex.

And the ruling failed to explain "the precise level of minimum workplace harm a plaintiff must allege" to prevail on discrimination claims, she said.

"The majority’s incomplete ruling ... leaves the bench, bar, and employers and employees with no clue as to what this court will finally declare to be the minimum standard for Title VII liability," Jones wrote.

Jones was joined in the concurrence by Circuit Judges Jerry Smith and Andrew Oldham.

The case is Hamilton v. Dallas County, 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 21-10133.

For Hamilton: Madeline Meth of Georgetown Law Appellate Courts Immersion Clinic; and Jay Ellwanger of Ellwanger Law

For Dallas County: Jason Schuette of the Dallas District Attorney's Office

For the United States: Anna Baldwin of the U.S. Department of Justice

