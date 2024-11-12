US Antimony reports Q3 revenue $2.42M vs. $2.1M last year

Loss from continuing operations was $683k for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to a loss of $185k in the prior year. This is directly related to your Company’s expanded scope of operations. Gary C. Evans, Chairman and Co-CEO of U.S. Antimony Corporation stated, “Your management team and board have been extremely busy during the third quarter of this year in improving both divisions of the company, as well as the future prospects of U.S. Antimony. However, I give us a C+ or B- grade on our financial results reported today. It has become evident that antimony ore worldwide is in short supply. Otherwise, you would not see almost a tripling in value of this commodity just in the last 90 days. China has stopped shipments of antimony to other countries, including the USA as of September 15, 2024. “HOUSTON, WE HAVE A PROBLEM!” Over the past several months, your management team has interacted with no less than 54 different parties spanning 16 different countries in our goal of sourcing new antimony supply. There is currently none available in the USA. Our competition is the People’s Republic of China, the 1,000-pound gorilla in the room. U.S. Antimony made the decision in the third quarter to become a miner again. New mining leases have been taken in Ontario, Canada and the state of Alaska for not only antimony, but seven other critical minerals. We are not done. Expect more announcements concerning our active leasing program in the near future. Telling our story to Wall Street has been a significant objective during the third quarter. Your management team participated in five institutional and retail investor conferences during the third quarter. Shareholders should anticipate new equity research coverage on your Company occurring from investment banking firms prior to year-end. Our story is being told and heard, hence both share price and volume improvements were achieved in a significant way during the quarter. A minimum of two more investor conferences are planned prior to year end. We are seeking both governmental and private capital funding to significantly expand our footprint as a miner and mid-stream/downstream processor. We are only seeking existing mining properties where antimony and other critical minerals have already been found. We are not explorers but harvesters of existing known resources. Infrastructure being in place is paramount to our business plan whether it be roads, railroads, or waterways. The raw material must be able to economically reach our facilities located in Philipsburg and Thompson Falls, Montana. We are on a fast track and need material like yesterday. It is our goal to be bringing raw antimony material to our Montana processing facilities in 2025. Other accomplishments during the third quarter include adding bench strength to our management team. Two new Vice Presidents, one in the Antimony Division and one in IR and Global Sales were added. We also brought on board a new Technical Advisory Director, Dr. Fred L. “Pete” Bunger, a world renown zeolite specialist and expert. We can and will do better. We have the assets, we have the talent, we have the money as well as access to additional capital when needed, and we have an environment that will allow success. Now is the time to execute!”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on UAMY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.