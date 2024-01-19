News & Insights

US Markets

US announces $325 mln to repair EV chargers, cut battery costs

Credit: REUTERS/MAJA SMIEJKOWSKA

January 19, 2024 — 05:36 am EST

Written by Urvi Dugar for Reuters ->

Adds details from statement in paragraph 2; background in 3, 4

Jan 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Departments of Transportation and Energy will invest$325 million across three programs to advance EV technologies, repair chargers and cut battery costs, the White House said in a statement on Friday.

"This new funding for EV chargers will repair and replace existing, non-operational chargers across the country, reduce costs for deploying charging in underserved communities, and cut battery costs", the statement added.

On Thursday, the U.S. awarded nearly $150 million for projects in 20 states to repair or replace nearly 4,500 existing electric vehicle charging ports.

The new funds are part of the $5 billion National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program funded by a $1 trillion 2021 infrastructure law. Under the program, states need to operate federally-funded charging ports for at least five years, which must work 97% of the time.

(Reporting by Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru; editing by Christina Fincher)

((UrviManoj.Dugar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.