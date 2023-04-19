US announces $325 million military aid package for Ukraine

Adds details of package

WASHINGTON, April 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. announced a new military aid package valued at $325 million for Ukraine on Wednesday to help the Ukrainian military in its war against Russia.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the package will include more ammunition and artillery rounds. It is the 36th security package since the war began in February 2022, she told reporters.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement that the package includes $325 million in arms and equipment.

"This security assistance package includes more ammunition for U.S.-provided HIMARS and artillery rounds, as well as anti-armor systems, small arms, logistics support vehicles, and maintenance support essential to strengthening Ukraine’s defenders on the battlefield," he said.

HIMARS are light multiple rocket launchers.

"Russia could end its war today. Until Russia does, the United States and our allies and partners will stand united with Ukraine for as long as it takes," said Blinken.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Steve Holland; Editing by Josie Kao)

