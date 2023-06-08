News & Insights

US Markets

US and UK back new 'Atlantic Declaration' for economic cooperation

Credit: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN

June 08, 2023 — 04:21 pm EDT

Written by Trevor Hunnicutt, Alistair Smout, Sachin Ravikumar for Reuters ->

Adds details from declaration on critical minerals, AI and data throughout

WASHINGTON/LONDON, June 8 (Reuters) - Britain and the United States backed a new "Atlantic Declaration" on Thursday for greater cooperation on pressing economic challenges in areas like clean energy, critical minerals and artificial intelligence.

The joint declaration described the partnership as the "first of its kind" in covering the broad spectrum of the two countries' economic, technological, commercial and trade relations.

Under the plan, Britain and the United States will strengthen their supply chains, develop technologies of the future and invest in one another's industries, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's office said.

Sunak and U.S. President Joe Biden also agreed to launch a new civil nuclear partnership as part of their clean energy cooperation, which will include setting up new infrastructure over the long term and cutting reliance on Russian fuel.

The two countries also agreed to work together on ensuring the safe development of AU technology, starting with Britain hosting a global summit later this year.

The United States was looking to Britain to help lead a common approach on AI safety and regulation, Biden said at a joint news conference with Sunak in Washington.

The two nations will also begin negotiations on a critical minerals agreement, which would allow some UK firms to access tax credits available under the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act.

The minerals, such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, graphite and manganese, are critical for batteries for electric cars, smartphones and solar panels.

Britain and the United States will also co-operate on telecoms technology including 5G and 6G and quantum technologies, the Atlantic Declaration said.

The declaration also included a commitment in principle to a UK-U.S. "data bridge" which would make it easier for British businesses to transfer data freely to U.S. organisations without red tape.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt, Alistair Smout and Sachin Ravikumar; Editing by William Schomberg and Jonathan Oatis)

((william.schomberg@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 7778; Reuters Messaging: william.schomberg.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.