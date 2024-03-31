News & Insights

US and Israel to hold meeting on Rafah on Monday, Axios reports

March 31, 2024 — 08:13 pm EDT

March 31 (Reuters) - The United States and Israel are expected to hold a virtual meeting on Monday to discuss the Biden administration's alternative proposals to an Israeli military invasion of Rafah, Axios reported on Sunday citing three Israeli and U.S. officials.

(Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

