US and Israel to hold meeting on Rafah on Monday, Axios reports

March 31 (Reuters) - The United States and Israel are expected to hold a virtual meeting on Monday to discuss the Biden administration's alternative proposals to an Israeli military invasion of Rafah, Axios reported on Sunday citing three Israeli and U.S. officials.

