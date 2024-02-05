News & Insights

US allies 'reassured' that Biden pause on LNG does not affect current exports

February 05, 2024 — 09:47 am EST

Written by Timothy Gardner for Reuters

WASHINGTON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - U.S. allies concerned about steady supplies of liquefied natural gas (LNG) are reassured when they understand President Joe Biden's pause on LNG export approvals do not affect currently permitted shipments, a U.S. State Department official said on Monday.

"I've found that our allies who raise these issues with me, tend to be quickly reassured when you explain to them what this is, which is a pause," not a reversal, Geoffrey Pyatt, an assistant secretary for energy resources told reporters in a call. "This policy will have no impact on currently permitted LNG exports."

