News & Insights

US Markets

US alerts European countries to Russian sanctions evasion

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

April 21, 2023 — 11:53 am EDT

Written by Daphne Psaledakis for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, April 21 (Reuters) - A senior U.S. sanctions official is alerting European countries to Russian efforts to acquire certain sanctioned goods, as Washington seeks to root out sanctions evasion by Moscow.

Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson is visiting Switzerland, Italy, Austria and Germany this week, where he is meeting with government officials, financial institutions and other businesses.

The Treasury Department is warning during the visits that Washington believes Russia is using evasive methods to acquire over a dozen types of goods, including electronic components, optics and manufacturing equipment, according to a document that has been handed to partner countries and was seen by Reuters.

Those goods include processors and controllers, video camera recorders, lasers and signal generators, among others.

Nelson's visit comes as Washington tries to crack down on Russia's sanctions evasion and ahead of travel by Assistant Secretary for Terrorist Financing and Financial Crimes Elizabeth Rosenberg to Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan next week.

Washington has previously said it is concerned about sanctions evasion in Kazakhstan.

In this week's visits, the Treasury is also explaining what red flags financial institutions should watch for as they try to identify Russian procurement networks, according to the document.

Those include tenders from companies with no track record and little or no Web presence, frequent or last-minute changes to end users or payees, and businesses located in transshipment countries involved in the electronics or machinery sectors.

The United States and its allies, including the European Union and United Kingdom, imposed sanctions on Russia following the invasion of Ukraine more than a year ago and have continued to ratchet up pressure.

(Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis; Editing by Don Durfee and Jonathan Oatis)

((Daphne.Psaledakis@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.