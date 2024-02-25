US airman sets himself on fire outside Israeli embassy in Washington

News & Insights

February 25, 2024 — 07:54 pm EST

Written by Joel Schectman and Idrees Ali for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - A U.S. military service member set himself on fire outside the Israeli embassy in Washington on Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

The man was transported to an area hospital after the fire was put out by U.S. Secret Service officers, DC Fire and EMS posted online. The man remains in critical condition, a Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson said Sunday afternoon. An Air Force spokesperson confirmed that the incident involved a active duty airman.

Local police and Secret Service are investigating the incident.

Israel's embassy has been the target of continued protest against the war in Gaza. The war in Gaza has led to pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli protests in the United States. The protests started after Oct. 7 when Hamas, the Palestinian Islamist group that rules Gaza, killed 1,200 Israelis and seized 253 hostages in a cross-border attack.

Since then, Israeli forces have waged a military campaign against the coastal enclave, laying much of it to waste, with nearly 30,000 people dead, according to Palestinian health officials.

