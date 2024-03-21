News & Insights

Companies
BA

US airline CEOs request meeting with Boeing board to address production problems, WSJ reports

Credit: REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

March 21, 2024 — 08:41 am EDT

Written by Kannaki Deka for Reuters ->

March 21 (Reuters) - Major U.S. airline chiefs have requested a meeting with Boeing's BA.N board to express concerns over an Alaska Airlines accident and production problems, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The airline CEOs want Boeing directors to spell out their plan for fixing quality problems at the aircraft maker that came under the watchful eye of U.S. regulators following a Jan. 5 panel blowout incident on a 737 MAX, the report said.

Boeing has agreed to send Chairman Larry Kellner and other board members to meet the leaders of its key U.S. customers as soon as next week, the report said.

Boeing did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The order backlogs are frustrating airline executives, who have started to cut routes and are trying to acquire additional aircraft to meet demand.

Michael O'Leary, CEO of European Boeing customer Ryanair RYA.I, told Reuters on Wednesday he was meeting with senior company executives in Dublin to discuss prolonged delivery delays.

(Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Kannaki.Deka@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CompaniesCommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BA
ALK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.