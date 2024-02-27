News & Insights

US aircraft, coalition ship shoot down five Houthi attack drones in Red Sea

February 27, 2024 — 09:17 pm EST

CAIRO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said U.S. aircraft and a coalition warship on Feb. 27 shot down five one-way attack drones in the Red Sea that originated from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen.

The drones "presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and to the U.S. Navy and coalition ships in the region," CENTCOM said in a statement on Wednesday.

