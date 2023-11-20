News & Insights

US aircraft carrier Carl Vinson arrives in South Korea port

Credit: REUTERS/YONHAP

November 20, 2023 — 08:33 pm EST

Written by Hyunsu Yim for Reuters ->

Adds North Korea's satellite launch plan and quote from South Korean admiral in paragraphs 2-4

SEOUL, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. aircraft carrier Carl Vinson arrived at a port in the South Korean city of Busan on Tuesday, in a show of extended deterrence against North Korea's nuclear and missile programs, South Korea's navy said.

The arrival comes as North Korea plans to launch a rocket carrying a space satellite between Nov. 22 and Dec. 1 in the direction of the Yellow Sea and East China Sea, according to Japan's Coast Guard,

It would mark a third attempt by the nuclear-armed North this year to put a spy satellite into orbit.

In a statement, South Korean Rear Admiral Kim Ji-hoon said the arrival of the Carl Vinson showed a "strong combined defence posture and a determined willingness to respond to North Korea's advancing nuclear and missile threats" by the South Korea-U.S. alliance.

