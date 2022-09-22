Markets
RTX

US Air Force Selects Raytheon, Northrop Grumman To Develop Hypersonic Air-breathing Missile

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Raytheon Missiles & Defense, a Raytheon Technologies (RTX) business, in partnership with Northrop Grumman (NOC), has been selected to develop the Hypersonic Attack Cruise Missile for the U.S. Air Force (USAF).

The Hypersonic Attack Cruise Missile is a first-of-its-kind weapon developed in conjunction with the Southern Cross Integrated Flight Research Experiment (SCIFiRE), a U.S. and Australia project arrangement.

Under the contract, the Raytheon Missiles & Defense and Northrop Grumman team will deliver operationally ready missiles to the USAF.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RTX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular