US adjourned Sudan talks on Wednesday because format not succeeding

WASHINGTON, June 22 (Reuters) - The United States on Wednesday adjourned Sudan talks because the format was not succeeding in the way they wanted, U.S Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Molly Phee said on Thursday.

Saudi Arabia and the U.S. have brokered ceasefires between Sudan's warring army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) at talks in Jeddah, but there have been reports of violations by both sides.

"On Wednesday, yesterday, we adjourned those talks ... because the format is not succeeding in the way that we want," Phee said.

Heavy clashes broke out in several parts of Sudan's capital on Wednesday as a 72-hour ceasefire that saw several reports of violations expired, witnesses said.

Phee told a House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee hearing on Thursday that while the ceasefires have not been fully effective, they have allowed the transmission of urgently needed humanitarian assistance.

Phee also said U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was considering elevating the role of U.S. Ambassador to Sudan John Godfrey when asked whether the State Department would consider a special envoy role to advance U.S. policy in the country.

