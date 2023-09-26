News & Insights

US Markets

US adds three Chinese companies to forced labor entity list involving Uyghurs

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

September 26, 2023 — 09:22 am EDT

Written by Doina Chiacu and Karen Freifeld for Reuters ->

Adds details

WASHINGTON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The United States has added three Chinese companies to the forced labor entity list involving Uyghurs, according to a government posting on Tuesday, as part of an effort to eliminate forced labor practices the U.S. supply chain.

The action targets Xinjiang Tianmian Foundation Textile Co, Ltd; Xinjiang Tianshan Wool Textile Co. Ltd, and Xinjiang Zhongtai Group Co. Ltd, according to the post.

A 2021 law, the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act Entity List (UFLPA), prohibits U.S. imports that are either produced in Xinjiang or by companies identified on the list, unless the importer can prove the goods were not produced with forced labor.

The list identifies entities working with the government of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region to recruit and transport Uyghurs, Kazakhs, Kyrgyz, or members of other persecuted groups out of the region.

U.S. officials believe Chinese authorities have established labor camps for Uyghurs and other Muslim minority groups in Xinjiang, China. Beijing denies any abuses.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Karen Freifeld; Editing by Susan Heavey)

((doina.chiacu@thomsonreuters.com; 202-898-8322;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.