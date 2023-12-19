US adds 13 companies in China to unverified list

Adds details on companies, list throughout

WASHINGTON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The United States has added 13 companies in China to its list of companies U.S. officials have been unable to inspect, according to a government notice posted on Tuesday.

Under a policy implemented during the Biden administration, if a government prevents U.S. officials from conducting site checks at companies on the unverified list, Washington will then start the process of adding them to the entity list – a more restrictive export control list – after 60 days.

The new additions include PNC Systems Co Ltd of Jiangsu, Beijing Shengbo Xietong Technology Co Ltd, Guangzhou Xinwei Transportation Co Ltd and Plexus (Xiamen) Co Ltd.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Karen Freifeld; editing by Susan Heavey)

((doina.chiacu@thomsonreuters.com; 202-898-8322;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.