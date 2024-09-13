The US is About to See Energy Demand Boom

The United States needs an "all-of-the-above" approach to meet the growing global energy demand, highlighting their own role as the largest producer and exporter of energy worldwide according to Rob Thummel of Tortoise.

He notes that the U.S. has an abundance of low-cost, low-carbon energy options, which he views as critical for supporting economic growth both domestically and internationally. According to Thummel, U.S. energy resources help expand other economies while also driving growth at home.

Additionally, he links the availability of affordable energy to the resurgence of advanced manufacturing and AI development in the U.S. This broad energy strategy, he argues, positions the country to lead in both innovation and economic stability.

Finsum: AI is going to have a drastic impact on the demand for energy in the coming years and with or without structural changes this will move markets in energy prices.

ai

energy

oil

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.