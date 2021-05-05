US$9.07 - That's What Analysts Think Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Is Worth After These Results

It's been a mediocre week for Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) shareholders, with the stock dropping 12% to US$7.05 in the week since its latest quarterly results. Revenues of US$112m beat expectations by a respectable 8.0%, although statutory losses per share increased. Harmonic lost US$0.06, which was 33% more than what the analysts had included in their models. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqGS:HLIT Earnings and Revenue Growth May 5th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Harmonic's six analysts is for revenues of US$454.7m in 2021, which would reflect a solid 10% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Earnings are expected to improve, with Harmonic forecast to report a statutory profit of US$0.01 per share. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$453.6m and losses of US$0.01 per share in 2021. While there's been no material change to the revenue estimates, there's been a pretty clear upgrade to earnings estimates, with the analysts expecting a per-share profit compared to previous expectations of a loss. So it seems like the latest results have led to a significant increase in sentiment for Harmonic.

The analysts have been lifting their price targets on the back of the earnings upgrade, with the consensus price target rising 8.3% to US$9.07. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Harmonic analyst has a price target of US$11.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$7.50. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. The analysts are definitely expecting Harmonic's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 14% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 1.2% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 4.7% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Harmonic is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts now expect Harmonic to become profitable next year, compared to previous expectations that it would report a loss. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Harmonic going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here..

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for Harmonic that you need to be mindful of.

