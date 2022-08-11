US$9.00: That's What Analysts Think Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY) Is Worth After Its Latest Results

It's been a good week for Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest second-quarter results, and the shares gained 9.7% to US$2.26. Revenues were 23% better than analyst models forecast, at US$5.7m. Perhaps unsurprisingly, statutory losses were also slightly larger than expected, at US$0.50 per share, reflecting the higher costs which were likely incurred in generating that revenue. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Codex DNA after the latest results.

NasdaqGS:DNAY Earnings and Revenue Growth August 11th 2022

Following the latest results, Codex DNA's three analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$21.4m in 2022. This would be a substantial 49% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share losses are expected to explode, reaching US$1.95 per share. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$21.4m and losses of US$1.95 per share in 2022.

The analysts trimmed their valuations, with the average price target falling 10.0% to US$9.00, with the ongoing losses seemingly weighing on sentiment, despite no real changes to the earnings forecasts. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on Codex DNA, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$10.00 and the most bearish at US$8.00 per share. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that Codex DNA's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 122% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2022 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 91% over the past year. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 6.9% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Codex DNA is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of Codex DNA's future valuation.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Codex DNA. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for Codex DNA going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Even so, be aware that Codex DNA is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

