US$88.00 - That's What Analysts Think Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Is Worth After These Results

Last week, you might have seen that Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) released its annual result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 5.5% to US$76.63 in the past week. It was a credible result overall, with revenues of US$195m and statutory earnings per share of US$6.41 both in line with analyst estimates, showing that Preferred Bank is executing in line with expectations. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

NasdaqGS:PFBC Earnings and Revenue Growth January 23rd 2022

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Preferred Bank's six analysts is for revenues of US$216.4m in 2022, which would reflect a decent 11% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to rise 8.6% to US$7.05. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$210.8m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$6.60 in 2022. It looks like there's been a modest increase in sentiment following the latest results, withthe analysts becoming a bit more optimistic in their predictions for both revenues and earnings.

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 12% to US$88.00per share. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on Preferred Bank, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$100.00 and the most bearish at US$75.00 per share. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that Preferred Bank is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Preferred Bank's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 11% annualised growth to the end of 2022 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 9.3% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 5.0% annually. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Preferred Bank to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Preferred Bank following these results. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Preferred Bank going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Even so, be aware that Preferred Bank is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

