US$81.86 - That's What Analysts Think LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Is Worth After These Results

It's been a pretty great week for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) shareholders, with its shares surging 10% to US$77.54 in the week since its latest annual results. It was a pretty bad result overall; while revenues were in line with expectations at US$934m, statutory losses exploded to US$7.10 per share. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqGS:LIVN Earnings and Revenue Growth February 27th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from LivaNova's eight analysts is for revenues of US$1.01b in 2021, which would reflect a solid 8.3% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Earnings are expected to improve, with LivaNova forecast to report a statutory profit of US$0.30 per share. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$1.01b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.71 in 2021. So there's definitely been a decline in sentiment after the latest results, noting the large cut to new EPS forecasts.

Althoughthe analysts have revised their earnings forecasts for next year, they've also lifted the consensus price target 12% to US$81.86, suggesting the revised estimates are not indicative of a weaker long-term future for the business. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on LivaNova, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$89.00 and the most bearish at US$68.00 per share. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that LivaNova's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 8.3% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 6.1%p.a. over the past five years. Other similar companies in the industry (with analyst coverage) are also forecast to grow their revenue at 8.8% per year. LivaNova is expected to grow at about the same rate as its industry, so it's not clear that we can draw any conclusions from its growth relative to competitors.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. They also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, with the company predicted to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for LivaNova going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Before you take the next step you should know about the 1 warning sign for LivaNova that we have uncovered.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.