US$80.29: That's What Analysts Think Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Is Worth After Its Latest Results

It's been a mediocre week for Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) shareholders, with the stock dropping 18% to US$64.72 in the week since its latest first-quarter results. Revenues were a bright spot, with US$24m in sales arriving 7.4% ahead of expectations, although statutory earnings didn't fare nearly so well, recording a loss of US$0.81, some 4.2% below consensus predictions. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NYSE:LMND Earnings and Revenue Growth May 14th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Lemonade from five analysts is for revenues of US$119.0m in 2021 which, if met, would be a major 26% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are forecast to narrow 4.9% to US$3.46 per share. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$115.3m and US$3.14 per share in losses. So it's pretty clear the analysts have mixed opinions on Lemonade even after this update; although they upped their revenue numbers, it came at the cost of a notable increase in per-share losses.

Spiting the revenue upgrading, the average price target fell 14% to US$80.29, clearly signalling that higher forecast losses are a valuation concern. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Lemonade at US$130 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$27.00. We would probably assign less value to the analyst forecasts in this situation, because such a wide range of estimates could imply that the future of this business is difficult to value accurately. As a result it might not be a great idea to make decisions based on the consensus price target, which is after all just an average of this wide range of estimates.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. The period to the end of 2021 brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to display 36% growth on an annualised basis. That is in line with its 40% annual growth over the past year. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 2.7% per year. So although Lemonade is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at Lemonade. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Lemonade. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Lemonade going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Plus, you should also learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Lemonade (including 1 which is potentially serious) .

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.