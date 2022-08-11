US$8.68: That's What Analysts Think Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Is Worth After Its Latest Results

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) just released its latest quarterly report and things are not looking great. Revenues missed expectations somewhat, coming in at US$71m and leading to a corresponding blowout in statutory losses. The loss per share was US$0.27, some 13% larger than the analysts forecast. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

NasdaqCM:PRCH Earnings and Revenue Growth August 11th 2022

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Porch Group's eleven analysts is for revenues of US$319.2m in 2022, which would reflect a substantial 29% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share losses are expected to explode, reaching US$0.74 per share. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$319.2m and losses of US$0.74 per share in 2022.

As a result, it's unexpected to see that the consensus price target fell 25% to US$8.68, with the analysts seemingly becoming more concerned about ongoing losses, despite making no major changes to their forecasts. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on Porch Group, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$20.00 and the most bearish at US$3.25 per share. We would probably assign less value to the analyst forecasts in this situation, because such a wide range of estimates could imply that the future of this business is difficult to value accurately. With this in mind, we wouldn't rely too heavily the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We would highlight that Porch Group's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 66% annualised growth rate until the end of 2022 being well below the historical 110% growth over the last year. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 13% per year. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Porch Group is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Porch Group. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for Porch Group going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Porch Group (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of.

