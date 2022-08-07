US$8.55: That's What Analysts Think UserTesting, Inc. (NYSE:USER) Is Worth After Its Latest Results

There's been a major selloff in UserTesting, Inc. (NYSE:USER) shares in the week since it released its second-quarter report, with the stock down 23% to US$4.87. Revenues of US$48m arrived in line with expectations, although statutory losses per share were US$0.13, an impressive 22% smaller than what broker models predicted. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

NYSE:USER Earnings and Revenue Growth August 7th 2022

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from UserTesting's eleven analysts is for revenues of US$192.2m in 2022, which would reflect a meaningful 10% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are forecast to balloon 35% to US$0.57 per share. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$197.8m and losses of US$0.64 per share in 2022. Although the revenue estimates have fallen somewhat, UserTesting'sfuture looks a little different to the past, with a cut to the loss per share forecasts in particular.

The consensus price target fell 29% to US$8.55, with the dip in revenue estimates clearly souring sentiment, despite the forecast reduction in losses. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic UserTesting analyst has a price target of US$9.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$8.00. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that UserTesting is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that UserTesting's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2022 expected to display 21% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 43% over the past year. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 13% per year. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that UserTesting is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, but the latest forecasts still imply the business will grow faster than the wider industry. With that said, earnings are more important to the long-term value of the business. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on UserTesting. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for UserTesting going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for UserTesting you should be aware of, and 1 of them makes us a bit uncomfortable.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.