US$70.57 - That's What Analysts Think Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Is Worth After These Results

It's been a mediocre week for Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) shareholders, with the stock dropping 11% to US$61.94 in the week since its latest quarterly results. The results were mixed overall, with revenues slightly ahead of analyst estimates at US$20m. Statutory losses by contrast were 5.7% larger than predictions at US$0.31 per share. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NasdaqGS:SILK Earnings and Revenue Growth November 13th 2020

Following the latest results, Silk Road Medical's six analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$107.9m in 2021. This would be a huge 48% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 44% to US$0.68. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$110.8m and US$0.61 per share in losses. While next year's revenue estimates dropped there was also a loss per share expectations, suggesting the consensus has a bit of a mixed view on the stock.

The analysts lifted their price target 7.2% to US$70.57, implicitly signalling that lower earnings per share are not expected to have a longer-term impact on the stock's value. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Silk Road Medical analyst has a price target of US$80.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$54.00. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of Silk Road Medical'shistorical trends, as next year's 48% revenue growth is roughly in line with 44% annual revenue growth over the past three years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 9.9% per year. So although Silk Road Medical is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at Silk Road Medical. They also downgraded their revenue estimates, although industry data suggests that Silk Road Medical's revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Silk Road Medical analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Plus, you should also learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Silk Road Medical .

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.