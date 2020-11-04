US$7.75 - That's What Analysts Think Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Is Worth After These Results

As you might know, Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) just kicked off its latest third-quarter results with some very strong numbers. The results overall were pretty good, with revenues of US$12m exceeding expectations and statutory losses coming in at justUS$0.18 per share, some 39% below what the analysts had forecast. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Neuronetics after the latest results. NasdaqGM:STIM Earnings and Revenue Growth November 4th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Neuronetics' three analysts is for revenues of US$62.5m in 2021, which would reflect a huge 23% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 75% to US$0.41. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$60.1m and losses of US$0.42 per share in 2021. It looks like there's been a modest increase in sentiment in the recent updates, with the analysts becoming a bit more optimistic in their predictions for both revenues and losses per share.

It will come as no surprise to learn thatthe analysts have increased their price target for Neuronetics 35% to US$7.75on the back of these upgrades. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Neuronetics at US$10.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$6.00. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Neuronetics shareholders.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Neuronetics' past performance and to peers in the same industry. The analysts are definitely expecting Neuronetics' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 23% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 11% per annum over the past three years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 10% next year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Neuronetics to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for Neuronetics going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Neuronetics you should know about.

