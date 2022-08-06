US$64.00: That's What Analysts Think AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Is Worth After Its Latest Results

Investors in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) had a good week, as its shares rose 3.1% to close at US$50.94 following the release of its quarterly results. Revenues were a bright spot, with US$85m in sales arriving 6.1% ahead of expectations, although statutory earnings didn't fare nearly so well, recording a loss of US$0.32, some 9.2% below consensus predictions. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

NasdaqGM:ATRC Earnings and Revenue Growth August 6th 2022

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for AtriCure from seven analysts is for revenues of US$328.9m in 2022 which, if met, would be a meaningful 8.6% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Earnings are expected to tip over into lossmaking territory, with the analysts forecasting statutory losses of -US$1.10 per share in 2022. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$324.6m and losses of US$1.10 per share in 2022.

The analysts trimmed their valuations, with the average price target falling 7.9% to US$64.00, with the ongoing losses seemingly weighing on sentiment, despite no real changes to the earnings forecasts. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic AtriCure analyst has a price target of US$75.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$55.00. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's clear from the latest estimates that AtriCure's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 18% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2022 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 10% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 7.8% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect AtriCure to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of AtriCure's future valuation.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple AtriCure analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with AtriCure , and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

