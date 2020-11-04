US$63.67 - That's What Analysts Think Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Is Worth After These Results

Shareholders of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) will be pleased this week, given that the stock price is up 13% to US$57.57 following its latest third-quarter results. Matson missed revenue estimates by 3.5%, with sales of US$645m, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.63 beat expectations, coming in 3.2% ahead of analyst estimates. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NYSE:MATX Earnings and Revenue Growth November 4th 2020

Following the latest results, Matson's three analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$2.42b in 2021. This would be a meaningful 8.8% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to expand 17% to US$3.35. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$2.38b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.15 in 2021. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

The consensus price target rose 7.9% to US$63.67, suggesting that higher earnings estimates flow through to the stock's valuation as well. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Matson analyst has a price target of US$70.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$58.00. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. The analysts are definitely expecting Matson's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 8.8% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 3.9% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 4.2% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Matson is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Matson following these results. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Matson going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here..

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Matson that you should be aware of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.