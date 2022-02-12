US$63.20: That's What Analysts Think Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Is Worth After Its Latest Results

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) defied analyst predictions to release its annual results, which were ahead of market expectations. Revenues and losses per share were both better than expected, with revenues of US$17b leading estimates by 2.3%. Statutory losses were smaller than the analystsexpected, coming in at US$0.26 per share. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

NYSE:UBER Earnings and Revenue Growth February 12th 2022

Following the latest results, Uber Technologies' 34 analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$27.0b in 2022. This would be a substantial 55% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are forecast to balloon 197% to US$0.76 per share. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$25.5b and US$0.69 per share in losses. Overall it looks as though the analysts were a bit mixed on the latest consensus updates. Although there was a nice uplift to revenue, the consensus also made a pronounced increase to its losses per share forecasts.

It will come as no surprise that expanding losses caused the consensus price target to fall 5.5% to US$63.20with the analysts implicitly ranking ongoing losses as a greater concern than growing revenues. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on Uber Technologies, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$81.00 and the most bearish at US$48.00 per share. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Uber Technologies' past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that Uber Technologies' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 55% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2022 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 15% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 9.8% annually. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Uber Technologies to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of Uber Technologies' future valuation.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Uber Technologies analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Before you take the next step you should know about the 2 warning signs for Uber Technologies that we have uncovered.

