US$63.00 - That's What Analysts Think Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) Is Worth After These Results

Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) just released its latest quarterly results and things are looking bullish. Results overall were solid, with revenues arriving 9.1% better than analyst forecasts at US$77m. Higher revenues also resulted in substantially lower statutory losses which, at US$0.05 per share, were 9.1% smaller than the analysts expected. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqGM:APPN Earnings and Revenue Growth November 7th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Appian's eight analysts is for revenues of US$333.1m in 2021, which would reflect a solid 14% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are forecast to balloon 26% to US$0.68 per share. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$325.8m and US$0.68 per share in losses.

The analysts increased their price target 13% to US$63.00, perhaps signalling that higher revenues are a strong leading indicator for Appian's valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Appian, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$94.00 and the most bearish at US$41.00 per share. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that Appian's revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 14% increase next year well below the historical 20%p.a. growth over the last five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 13% next year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it looks like Appian is forecast to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. They also upgraded their revenue forecasts, although the latest estimates suggest that Appian will grow in line with the overall industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Appian analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 5 warning signs with Appian (at least 1 which is significant) , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

