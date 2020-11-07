US$61.00 - That's What Analysts Think Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Is Worth After These Results

A week ago, Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) came out with a strong set of third-quarter numbers that could potentially lead to a re-rate of the stock. The results were impressive, with revenues of US$35m exceeding analyst forecasts by 54%, and statutory losses of US$0.24 were likewise much smaller than the analysts had forecast. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqGS:AXNX Earnings and Revenue Growth November 7th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Axonics Modulation Technologies' nine analysts is for revenues of US$157.2m in 2021, which would reflect a major 81% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 36% to US$1.22. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$155.0m and losses of US$1.30 per share in 2021. It looks like there's been a modest increase in sentiment in the recent updates, with the analysts becoming a bit more optimistic in their predictions for losses per share, even though the revenue numbers were unchanged.

These new estimates led to the consensus price target rising 9.8% to US$61.00, with lower forecast losses suggesting things could be looking up for Axonics Modulation Technologies. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Axonics Modulation Technologies analyst has a price target of US$77.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$53.00. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Axonics Modulation Technologies' revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 81%, compared to a historical growth rate of 147% over the past three years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 9.9% next year. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Axonics Modulation Technologies is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Axonics Modulation Technologies analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 4 warning signs for Axonics Modulation Technologies you should be aware of.

