US$6.71 - That's What Analysts Think Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Is Worth After These Results

There's been a notable change in appetite for Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) shares in the week since its quarterly report, with the stock down 12% to US$3.40. It looks like weak result overall, with ongoing losses and revenues of US$3.1m falling short of analyst predictions. The losses were a relative bright spot though, with a per-share (statutory) loss of US$0.07 being 31% smaller than what the analysts had presumed. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NasdaqCM:SRTS Earnings and Revenue Growth May 9th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Sensus Healthcare's four analysts is for revenues of US$19.0m in 2021, which would reflect a sizeable 74% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 51% to US$0.13. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$21.8m and losses of US$0.16 per share in 2021. We can see there's definitely been a change in sentiment in this update, with the analysts administering a meaningful downgrade to next year's revenue estimates, while at the same time reducing their loss estimates.

There was a decent 51% increase in the price target to US$6.71, with the analysts clearly signalling that the expected reduction in losses is a positive, despite a weaker revenue outlook. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Sensus Healthcare, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$7.75 and the most bearish at US$6.00 per share. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. The analysts are definitely expecting Sensus Healthcare's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 108% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 3.6% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 8.0% annually. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Sensus Healthcare to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, but the latest forecasts still imply the business will grow faster than the wider industry. Even so, earnings are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for Sensus Healthcare going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Sensus Healthcare , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

