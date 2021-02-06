US$6.25 - That's What Analysts Think Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Is Worth After These Results

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) just released its latest second-quarter report and things are not looking great. Revenues missed expectations somewhat, coming in at US$105m, but statutory earnings fell catastrophically short, with a loss of US$1.02 some 685% larger than what the analysts had predicted. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqGS:FARM Earnings and Revenue Growth February 5th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Farmer Bros from dual analysts is for revenues of US$435.5m in 2021 which, if met, would be an okay 5.7% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 73% to US$1.14. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$435.5m and losses of US$1.14 per share in 2021.

The average price target fell 19% to US$6.25, with the ongoing losses seemingly a concern for the analysts, despite the lack of real change to the earnings forecasts.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Farmer Bros is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to grow 5.7%. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 1.2% annual decline over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 3.2% per year. So it looks like Farmer Bros is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have analyst estimates for Farmer Bros going out as far as 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

It is also worth noting that we have found 5 warning signs for Farmer Bros (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you need to take into consideration.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.