US$58.80 - That's What Analysts Think Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Is Worth After These Results

Investors in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) had a good week, as its shares rose 7.1% to close at US$51.61 following the release of its first-quarter results. The results overall were pretty much dead in line with analyst forecasts; revenues were US$512m and statutory losses were US$0.57 per share. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqGS:SGRY Earnings and Revenue Growth May 8th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Surgery Partners from three analysts is for revenues of US$2.23b in 2021 which, if met, would be a solid 16% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 71% to US$0.88. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$2.23b and losses of US$1.10 per share in 2021. While the revenue estimates were largely unchanged, sentiment seems to have improved, with the analysts upgrading revenues and making a very promising decrease in losses per share in particular.

These new estimates led to the consensus price target rising 14% to US$58.80, with lower forecast losses suggesting things could be looking up for Surgery Partners. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Surgery Partners, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$61.00 and the most bearish at US$57.00 per share. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that Surgery Partners is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Surgery Partners' past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that Surgery Partners' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 21% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2021 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 14% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 6.9% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Surgery Partners is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Surgery Partners. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple Surgery Partners analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Surgery Partners you should be aware of.

