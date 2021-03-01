US$54.50 - That's What Analysts Think U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Is Worth After These Results

Investors in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) had a good week, as its shares rose 3.0% to close at US$51.46 following the release of its yearly results. Results were roughly in line with estimates, with revenues of US$1.4b and statutory earnings per share of US$1.53. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NasdaqGS:USCR Earnings and Revenue Growth March 1st 2021

Following the latest results, U.S. Concrete's seven analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$1.41b in 2021. This would be a reasonable 3.5% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to soar 25% to US$1.93. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$1.42b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.52 in 2021. There was no real change to the revenue estimates, but the analysts do seem more bullish on earnings, given the considerable lift to earnings per share expectations following these results.

The analysts have been lifting their price targets on the back of the earnings upgrade, with the consensus price target rising 35% to US$54.50. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on U.S. Concrete, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$65.00 and the most bearish at US$41.00 per share. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that U.S. Concrete's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 3.5%, compared to a historical growth rate of 6.8% over the past five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 6.5% next year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than U.S. Concrete.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around U.S. Concrete's earnings potential next year. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for U.S. Concrete going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 3 warning signs for U.S. Concrete (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of.

