US$50.00 - That's What Analysts Think Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI) Is Worth After These Results

It's been a good week for Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest second-quarter results, and the shares gained 7.0% to US$28.57. Results overall weren't great; even though revenues of US$9.7m beat expectations by 11%, statutory losses ballooned to US$0.42 per share, substantially worse than the analyst had expected. The analyst typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analyst is expecting for next year. NasdaqCM:SMTI Earnings and Revenue Growth August 17th 2022

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Sanara MedTech's single analyst is for revenues of US$35.9m in 2022, which would reflect a notable 18% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 25% to US$1.12. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$35.9m and US$1.12 per share in losses.

The average price target fell 25% to US$50.00, with the ongoing losses seemingly a concern for the analyst, despite the lack of real change to the earnings forecasts.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analyst is definitely expecting Sanara MedTech's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 40% annualised growth to the end of 2022 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 32% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 7.9% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analyst also expect Sanara MedTech to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analyst made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analyst clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Sanara MedTech. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have analyst estimates for Sanara MedTech going out as far as 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Sanara MedTech that you should be aware of.

