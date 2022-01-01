US$5.50: That's What Analysts Think FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Is Worth After Its Latest Results

As you might know, FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) last week released its latest annual, and things did not turn out so great for shareholders. It was a pretty negative result overall, with revenues of US$70m missing analyst predictions by 9.6%. Additionally, the business reported a statutory loss of US$0.31 per share, larger than the analysts had forecast prior to the result. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

NasdaqGM:FCEL Earnings and Revenue Growth January 1st 2022

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for FuelCell Energy from eight analysts is for revenues of US$149.4m in 2022 which, if met, would be a sizeable 115% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 22% to US$0.22. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$119.4m and US$0.14 per share in losses. Ergo, there's been a clear change in sentiment, with the analysts lifting this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time increasing their loss per share numbers to reflect the cost of achieving this growth.

It will come as no surprise that expanding losses caused the consensus price target to fall 20% to US$5.50with the analysts implicitly ranking ongoing losses as a greater concern than growing revenues. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on FuelCell Energy, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$7.00 and the most bearish at US$3.00 per share. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. For example, we noticed that FuelCell Energy's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to exhibit 115% growth to the end of 2022 on an annualised basis. That is well above its historical decline of 10% a year over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 11% per year. So it looks like FuelCell Energy is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at FuelCell Energy. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple FuelCell Energy analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for FuelCell Energy that you should be aware of.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.