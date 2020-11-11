US$5.00: That's What Analysts Think NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) Is Worth After Its Latest Results

NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) missed earnings with its latest third-quarter results, disappointing overly-optimistic forecasters. Unfortunately, NewAge delivered a serious earnings miss. Revenues of US$63m were 11% below expectations, and statutory losses ballooned 121% to US$0.14 per share. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NasdaqCM:NBEV Earnings and Revenue Growth November 11th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for NewAge from three analysts is for revenues of US$406.7m in 2021 which, if met, would be a huge 64% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 92% to US$0.09. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$312.1m and losses of US$0.035 per share in 2021. Ergo, there's been a clear change in sentiment, with the analysts lifting next year's revenue estimates, while at the same time increasing their loss per share numbers to reflect the cost of achieving this growth.

It will come as no surprise that expanding losses caused the consensus price target to fall 17% to US$5.00with the analysts implicitly ranking ongoing losses as a greater concern than growing revenues.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of NewAge'shistorical trends, as next year's 64% revenue growth is roughly in line with 60% annual revenue growth over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 6.5% per year. So it's pretty clear that NewAge is forecast to grow substantially faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at NewAge. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for NewAge going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here..

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with NewAge (at least 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

