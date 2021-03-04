US$48.38 - That's What Analysts Think fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Is Worth After These Results

As you might know, fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) last week released its latest annual, and things did not turn out so great for shareholders. Unfortunately, fuboTV delivered a serious earnings miss. Revenues of US$218m were 15% below expectations, and statutory losses ballooned 54% to US$12.82 per share. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NYSE:FUBO Earnings and Revenue Growth March 4th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for fuboTV from eight analysts is for revenues of US$467.4m in 2021 which, if met, would be a substantial 115% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 88% to US$1.55. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$463.3m and losses of US$1.54 per share in 2021.

The consensus price target rose 6.3% to US$48.38, with the analysts increasing their valuations as the business executes in line with forecasts. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic fuboTV analyst has a price target of US$60.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$30.00. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that fuboTV's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 115% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2021 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 94% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 13% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that fuboTV is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on fuboTV. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for fuboTV going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

It is also worth noting that we have found 4 warning signs for fuboTV (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you need to take into consideration.

