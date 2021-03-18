US$42.79 - That's What Analysts Think Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Is Worth After These Results

It's been a pretty great week for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) shareholders, with its shares surging 12% to US$44.12 in the week since its latest yearly results. It looks like the results were pretty good overall. While revenues of CN¥18b were in line with analyst predictions, statutory losses were much smaller than expected, with Trip.com Group losing CN¥5.45 per share. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NasdaqGS:TCOM Earnings and Revenue Growth March 18th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Trip.com Group's 36 analysts is for revenues of CN¥24.2b in 2021, which would reflect a huge 32% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory losses are forecast to balloon 94% to CN¥0.33 per share. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of CN¥24.2b and earnings per share (EPS) of CN¥1.46 in 2021. While the analysts have made no real change to their revenue estimates, we can see that the consensus is now modelling a loss next year - a clear dip in sentiment compared to the previous outlook of a profit.

Despite expectations of heavier losses next year,the analysts have lifted their price target 10.0% to US$42.79, perhaps implying these losses are not expected to be recurring over the long term. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Trip.com Group at US$52.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$19.10. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Trip.com Group's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 32% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 12% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 17% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Trip.com Group to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest low-light for us was that the forecasts for Trip.com Group dropped from profits to a loss next year. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Trip.com Group. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Trip.com Group going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 3 warning signs for Trip.com Group (1 is a bit concerning!) that you need to be mindful of.

