US$42.57: That's What Analysts Think Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Is Worth After Its Latest Results

Shareholders of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) will be pleased this week, given that the stock price is up 15% to US$30.00 following its latest yearly results. Revenues came in at US$83m, in line with forecasts and the company reported a statutory loss of US$1.44 per share, roughly in line with expectations. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqGM:OTRK Earnings and Revenue Growth March 11th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Ontrak's seven analysts is for revenues of US$97.1m in 2021, which would reflect a solid 17% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share losses are supposed to see a sharp uptick, reaching US$1.61. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$104.9m and losses of US$1.82 per share in 2021. While the revenue estimates fell, sentiment seems to have improved, with the analysts making a notable improvement in losses per share in particular.

The analysts have cut their price target 11% to US$42.57per share, suggesting that the declining revenue was a more crucial indicator than the forecast reduction in losses. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Ontrak at US$73.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$30.00. As you can see the range of estimates is wide, with the lowest valuation coming in at less than half the most bullish estimate, suggesting there are some strongly diverging views on how analysts think this business will perform. With this in mind, we wouldn't rely too heavily the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Ontrak's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2021 expected to display 17% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 58% over the past five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 7.1% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while Ontrak's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. They also downgraded their revenue estimates, although industry data suggests that Ontrak's revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. Still, earnings per share are more important to value creation for shareholders. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of Ontrak's future valuation.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Ontrak. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for Ontrak going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 3 warning signs for Ontrak that you need to be mindful of.

