US$4.17: That's What Analysts Think AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) Is Worth After Its Latest Results

There's been a major selloff in AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) shares in the week since it released its quarterly report, with the stock down 25% to US$2.32. It looks like weak result overall, with ongoing losses and revenues of US$18m falling short of analyst predictions. The losses were a relative bright spot though, with a per-share (statutory) loss of US$0.03 being 57% smaller than what the analysts had presumed. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on AutoWeb after the latest results. NasdaqCM:AUTO Earnings and Revenue Growth November 7th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the four analysts covering AutoWeb provided consensus estimates of US$88.9m revenue in 2021, which would reflect a chunky 8.1% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 80% to US$0.16. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$93.2m and US$0.17 per share in losses. It looks like there's been a modest increase in sentiment in the recent updates, with the analysts becoming a bit more optimistic in their predictions for losses per share, even though the revenue numbers fell somewhat.

The consensus price target fell 28% to US$4.17, with the dip in revenue estimates clearly souring sentiment, despite the forecast reduction in losses. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values AutoWeb at US$5.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$3.00. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. Over the past five years, revenues have declined around 6.3% annually. Worse, forecasts are essentially predicting the decline to accelerate, with the estimate for a 8.1% decline in revenue next year. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 16% per year. So while a broad number of companies are forecast to decline, unfortunately AutoWeb is expected to see its sales affected worse than other companies in the industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. On the negative side, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of AutoWeb's future valuation.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for AutoWeb going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here..

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for AutoWeb (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

