US$4.17: That's What Analysts Think AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) Is Worth After Its Latest Results

As you might know, AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) recently reported its annual numbers. Revenues were in line with expectations, at US$158m, while statutory losses ballooned to US$1.26 per share. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqGS:AGFS Earnings and Revenue Growth March 14th 2021

Following the latest results, AgroFresh Solutions' twin analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$166.6m in 2021. This would be a satisfactory 5.7% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 57% to US$0.54. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$173.4m and US$0.35 per share in losses. While this year's revenue estimates dropped there was also a regrettable increase in loss per share expectations, suggesting the consensus has a bit of a mixed view on the stock.

The consensus price target fell 11% to US$4.17, with the analysts clearly concerned about the company following the weaker revenue and earnings outlook.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's clear from the latest estimates that AgroFresh Solutions' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 5.7% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2021 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 0.9% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 6.1% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that AgroFresh Solutions is expected to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. Sadly, they also downgraded their sales forecasts, but the business is still expected to grow at roughly the same rate as the industry itself. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of AgroFresh Solutions' future valuation.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2025, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for AgroFresh Solutions that you need to be mindful of.

