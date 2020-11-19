US$4.00 - That's What Analysts Think Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEMKT:MLSS) Is Worth After These Results

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEMKT:MLSS) defied analyst predictions to release its quarterly results, which were ahead of market expectations. Results overall were solid, with revenues arriving 6.1% better than analyst forecasts at US$1.2m. Higher revenues also resulted in substantially lower statutory losses which, at US$0.02 per share, were 6.1% smaller than the analysts expected. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. AMEX:MLSS Earnings and Revenue Growth November 19th 2020

After the latest results, the dual analysts covering Milestone Scientific are now predicting revenues of US$7.71m in 2021. If met, this would reflect a sizeable 40% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 21% to US$0.13. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$7.38m and US$0.14 per share in losses. It looks like there's been a modest increase in sentiment in the recent updates, with the analysts becoming a bit more optimistic in their predictions for both revenues and losses per share.

It will come as no surprise to learn thatthe analysts have increased their price target for Milestone Scientific 33% to US$4.00on the back of these upgrades.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. For example, we noticed that Milestone Scientific's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to grow 40%, well above its historical decline of 7.3% a year over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 10.0% per year. So it looks like Milestone Scientific is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have analyst estimates for Milestone Scientific going out as far as 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with Milestone Scientific , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

